Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) has vowed to resist attempt by any group or individual to forcefully implement the Ruga settlement in the South East.

National President of OYC, Igboayaka O. Igboayaka, who spoke to Daily Sun yesterday, in Owerri, noted that Igbo youths were ready to do everything it takes to prevent implementation of Ruga in the zone.

“Those asking for Ruga settlement across the federation are indirectly asking for President Muhammadu Buhari to declare war in the country, and over 30 million Igbo youths will not fold their arms, we would do everything possible to resist them.

“They cannot use Ruga in disguise to invade Igboland, nobody can issue such warning, only people who do not care about the current threat of peace in the country can issue such threats.

Igboyaka said he was disappointed with those urging the president to implement the Ruga settlement across the nation, maintaining that its call could only lead Nigeria to a break up.

Similarly, the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign States of Biafra (MASSOB) said the call for forceful implementation of Ruga will fail in the South East.