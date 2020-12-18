Youth wing of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo (worldwide) has named Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, the best and the most peaceful governor, not only in the South East geo-political zone, but also in the entire Igbo land.

Speaking when executive of the youth wing of the Igbo apex socio-cultural organisation (worldwide) conferred the honour on Ugwuanyi, at the Government House, Enugu, the Youth Leader, Arthur Uchenna Obiora, disclosed the decision was based on their objective assessment of governance in states of the South East and Igbo land.

Obiora said the body embarked on assessment tour of the South East zone; saw the performance in various states, such as infrastructure, security, peace and good governance, and “we searched very well and found out that Governor Ugwuanyi is the best, the most peaceful governor.”

Obiora maintained that Ugwuanyi has remained focused, calm and steadfast in discharge of his responsibilities to the people of Enugu State in spite of the nation’s various challenges.

“Today, we came together, both South East, Rivers, Delta and Anioma and said he (Ugwuanyi) is the best, the most peaceful governor in South East and Igbo land,” he said.

The youth leader said Ugwuanyi was the only governor in Nigeria that supported the youth group with palliatives during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

The Heroes Award of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Wing (Worldwide) was also presented to Ugwuanyi in recognition of his commitment to the progress of entire Igbo land.