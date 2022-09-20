From Fred Itua, Abuja

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youths Movement, has passed a vote of confidence in the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, for his determination to clean the voters register and ensure confidence building and credible elections.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youths Secretary-General, Nwada Amaka, commended Yakubu for reviewing the nation’s voters register as part of efforts aimed at ensuring that only genuine voters take part in the coming elections.

While commending Yakubu for the move, the youths also urged him to ensure that all those behind fake registrations are prosecuted.

The statement read: “As an organisation of youths interested in the conduct of credible elections in this country, we commend the INEC chairman for the initiative which led to the discovery of fake registrations and the immediate cleaning in line with the law.

“We pass a vote of confidence on the INEC boss and ask him to continue his good work as history will be fair to him that he stood his ground when it matters.We salute INEC for their introduction of technological innovation into our electoral system ,The confidence of Nigerians in the electoral process was rekindled with Prof. Mahmood determination to ensure that 2023 elections will be credible, free and fair.

“We are also calling on him not to stop at the level of cleaning up the vioters register alone. We urge him to ensure the prosecution of all those behind illegal and fake registration, no matter how highly placed.”

The Apex Igbo Youth body called on Yakubu to ignore the factional call by a faction of Ohanaeze on him to resign as baseless and handiwork of enemies of democracy.