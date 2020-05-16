Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The youth wing of the Igbo social cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has passed a vote of confidence on the Imo State governor, senator Hope Uzodinma, maintaining that he has done well in his hundred days in office.

In a joint press briefing by the National and State chapter of the Igbo body yesterday in Owerri, the deputy National president, Kingsley Dozie, noted that the decision was reached after a thorough investigation of the governor by the State chapter on the insistence of the National leadership of the association.

Disclosing some of their findings that prompted their action, Dozie pointed out that the digital automation of Imo finances that has blocked loopholes for siphoning of money by some civil servants in the State remain a commendable effort.

According to Dozie, the system has saved the State government about N2 billion which ordinarily would have been misappropriated by previous governments.

“It is truly heartwarming that henceforth all income and expenditure of Imo State will be captured electronically through the State’s data centre established by the Uzodinma administration, it’s a great digital revolution that guarantees a corruption free government financial dealings.

“Uzodinma’s rare courage to insist on the digitization of the payroll and pensioners is commendable, past leaders without vision and detractors have tried to twist the narrative, saying he does not want to pay workers salary by insisting on BVN but this is not true as the aim is to enable the government identify deserving workers to pay”

The youth body also lauded his revival of the Adapalm industry and the restoration of water supply in the State.

Also speaking, southeast chairman of the Igbo youth organisation,Okey Nwankwo hailed Uzodinma in his effort of curtailing the spread of the Coronavirus in the State.