The youth wing of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, has proposed the merger of all five South Eastern states as one federation.

National youth leader of the group, Arthur Obiora, disclosed this in a statement.

Obiora said a referendum to decide on whether the South Eastern states of Abia, Imo, Anambra, Ebonyi and Enugu would be consolidated as one federating unit would hold on August 8.

He noted that a bill tagged: “A law of Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo states houses of Assembly for the holding of a referendum on the proposal to federate Abia with Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo and constitute same into South Eastern Region of Nigeria within the Federation of Nigeria” has also been sent to the houses of Assembly for consideration.

Obiorah said the proposal is “in view of the socio-political and structural conflicts in Nigeria.

“On August 8, 2019, a referendum will be held in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo states of Nigeria on whether these states should negotiate with each other with a view to forming a federation of state to be known as South Eastern Region of Eastern Nigeria.

“Whether the said region should negotiate with the Government of Nigeria and the remaining 31 states or any group of states that have also agreed to federate to achieve autonomy/self-determination for the said region within a federation of Nigeria constituent units.”

Obiora added that those to vote during the referendum “are the persons who, on the date of the referendum, would be entitled to vote as electors at a local government election in the electoral area/ward of the state in which they reside or carry out business.”

He said the governor of each of the five states would appoint a chief electoral officer, who would subsequently appoint an electoral officer for each local government area.

“The result of the referendum will constitute the entire position of Abia, Anambra. Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo states (South Eastern Region of Nigeria),” he said.