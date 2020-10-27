Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Youth wing of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the apex Igbo sociocultural organization, has restated its commitment to a united, prosperous Nigeria.

The youths, however, lashed out at those who torched the statue of first president of Nigeria and Igbo icon, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, vowing that they would not go unpunished.

It said the perpetrators of the dastardly act did not show respect to the Igbo.

This is even as it condoled with the people of South West, South East and South-South zones especially those who lost loved ones and property during the EndSARS protests in the country.

Its president, Ambassador Arthur Obiora, in a statement, also warned youths across all sections to desist from making utterances capable of plunging Nigeria in chaos.

“We also commiserate with the families of those who lost their lives and all the state governments that have suffered great economic loss due to the massive vandalism and looting that took place these past couple of days.

“We pray that peace is restored immediately, so that rebuilding and restoration will commence immediately. We commend our brothers and sisters in the northern part of the country who resisted all forms of provocation instigated by traitors who do not mean well for our country.

“We acknowledge that we are one people, with a common goal and destiny. Our greatness will only be realised when we work together as one people…

“Finally, Ohaneze will like to reaffirm and pledge our commitment and support to a united Nigeria.”We pray that God will continue to bless and keep us together and united.”