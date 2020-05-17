Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo, national youth wing, yesterday congratulated Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State for his leadership courage and vision, saying that these have translated into numerous visionary achievements in just 100 days in office.

The youths also declared their full support for the ongoing civil service reforms in the state.

Presenting a statement jointly signed in Owerri by the national executives and the Imo State chapter, the National Deputy Youth President, Kingsley Dozie, said among other things that the 100 days in office of Uzodinma has shown transparency in the business of governance in the state.

The Ohanaeze youths captured the reforms, some of which they said: “The revolutionary sanitation of the hitherto corruption infested public sector payroll system. It took the governor rare courage to insist on the digitization of the payroll of Imo workers and pensioners.

“Never again will a government staff in Imo State not know how much he or she is actually entitled to at the end of the month. Never again will the worker now know if tax deductions from salary are duly paid or not. The governor has brought Imo State salary payment forward to the digital age, to the glory of God and the shame of visionless leaders.

“Adapalm is yet another area where governor Uzodinma has demonstrated vision and capacity in leadership. After over 15 years of total inactivity the oil mill is back to life producing 100 metric tons of first grade oil a day in just 100 days. Soon the mill will activate its other factories and other by products such as soap, margarine others.

“Again it took an exceptional vision for a governor to first carry out a needs assessment on roads in the state capital before embarking on road. Governor Uzodinma found out from his assessment that Owerri city had continued to flood every rainy season.

“Because the major roads that carried the main drainages in the city had not been touched since the end of the Mbakwe era. He constructed these roads six in number and what is the result? Last week it rained heavily in Owerri and the capital city did not flood.”

Also speaking, the Southeast Chairman of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Youth wing, Okey Nwakwo, said: “Let me commend the governor for showing sincere fight against the COVID-19 virus in the state. His doing well in this area, he has also done more other commendable things in the area of infrastructure and reforms in Imo civil service and Imo people are expected to encourage him to do more.”