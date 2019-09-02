Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

Piqued by the level of insecurity in the South-East occasioned by the activities of Fulani herdsmen terrorists, the Ohaneze Ndigbo Youth Wing Worldwide has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to act now and bring to an end the menace.

The group also demanded from the president the creation of South-East Development Commission.

President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Wing Worldwide, Amb. Arthur Obiora made the demands at the Ohaneze National Secretariat, Enugu when the group conferred national membership on the All Progressives Congress (APC) South-East Zonal Youth Leader, Chief Olisaemeka Onyeka.

Assuring President Buhari of the support of Ohaneze Youths for his administration, Obiora urged security agencies in the country to tackle squarely the issue of insecurity in the zone.

He said, “We adopt Chief Olisaemeka Onyeka as one of our members today and into our fold and at the same time we want to make it clear that Ohaneze Ndigbo Youth Wing is a socio-cultural organization of Igbo extraction. That every Igbo man is a member by birth and have the right no matter the party affiliation to belong.

“We also want to make it clear to the federal government that insecurity in the land is no more bearable.

“Igbos are being marginalized, the maiming of our people, raping of our women and killing of our members and so many other things that are happening in the South-East, that we are not happy about it.

“Mr. President should as a matter of urgency come to our aid and deal with all these things. The other thing is the South-East Development Commission that is in place, we urge the President look into it and make it come through so that our youths will have job.”

Obiora extolled the APC South-East Youth leader, commending him for this initiative and noting it was the first of its kind from a ruling party.

Earlier, Chief Onyeka had enumerated President Buhari’s developmental strides in the South-East and agreed with the Ohaneze youths to go on joint inspection of federal government projects in the zone.