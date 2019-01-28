Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The South West chapter of Ohaneze Ndigbo has called on Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State to reverse his position on the candidature of

Mr Peter Obi who is the running mate to the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubarka.

The Publicity Secretary of Ohaneze Ndigbo in the South West, Mr Erondu Uche, in a statement issued in Akure, Ondo State, condemned the statement credited to Obiano on the choice of Obi as running mate to the PDP Presidential candidate.

Describing Obiano’s statement as derogatory and imprudent, Uche said the Anambra State governor had through his action insulted the leader of Ohaneze, Dr Nnia Nwodo.

He said: “Such a statement coming from a serving governor who has benefited so much from Ohaneze can best be described as a sign of ingratitude.

“It is quite untoward and disappointing to note that a man who is shining today as a result of the solid foundation laid by Peter Obi had the effrontery to insult Ndi-Igbo because of the same man.

“Based on the reactions emanating from the endorsement of Atiku’s candidature by Ohaneze, I want Nigerians and the world to note that the decision by Imeobi to endorse Atiku/Obi was unanimously done.

“The endorsement is for the best interest of Ndi-Igbo, which is above any personal interest. Ohaneze under the leadership of Nnia Nwodo is not divided but one indivisible entity.

“I also wish to remind the executive governor of Anambra state, Willie Obiano that as a leader, the interest of the people comes first, irrespective of party affiliation.

“I, therefore, demand the immediate public withdrawal of the said statement. A written apology addressed to Ohanaeze and Nnia Nwodo

respectively, which must be published in the national dailies.

“Obiano should not allow his personal conflict with Peter Obi, his interest and ambition to negatively affect the collective interest of Ndi-Igbo and their greater good.

“Finally, I wish to encourage our able leader, Nnia Nwodo to disregard the statement and continue to remain focused,” he added.