Ohaneze Ndi Igbo, China, hosted the Nigeria community in China as it marked its maiden New Yam Festival.

Ohaneze Ndi Igbo, China was established in April 2017, and was issued full authority to represent and organise the Diaspora Igbo community in that country, for mutual benefit and economic development under the parent umbrella of National Body of Ohaneze Ndi Igbo Nigeria on May 2, 2017.

The New Yam festival, held in Guangzhou, was attended by the Consul General of Nigeria, in Guangzhou, Mr. S. Oloko; President of the Nigeria Community China, Regional Coordinator of Nigeria Diaspora Organization, (NIDO China) Mr. Festus Mbisiogu; the chairmen of the Arewa and Oduduwa Diaspora communities in China, as well as the President of the Nigeria Business Communities in China (ANROC), various African community leaders and Chinese-Nigerian families.

The group’s president, Chief Anthony Okafor, noted that the festival is an important festival to the Igbo because it recognises and honours hard work as well as serves to create bonds of unity among families, kith and kin.

He described the Igbo as the “proverbial elephant that cannot be hidden in any forest”, adding that he is honoured to lead the Diaspora Igbo Community in China as they observe the festival.

Mbisiogu urged the Nigerian community to work hard and join hand to foster unity among Nigerians.

He said, “It is obvious when we say our strength is in our diversity and population, among every five Africans present in China at least two are likely to be Nigerians, therefore, any event that would encourage unity and appreciate our cultural diversity should be celebrated.

“For this reason I had to cut short my stay in the United States where I was invited for a honorary award to be present here to join every other Nigerian to thank God for blessing our land and to continue to thank our host community, the Peoples Republic of China, most especially the government of Guangzhou whom have continued to support us despite various challenges we hope would be tackled with in all expediency for the sake of unity and progress of the people of China and Nigeria.”