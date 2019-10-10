Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, rose from its two-day National Executive Committee on Wednesday, October 10, 2019, with a call on the Federal Government expedite action on the rehabilitation works on Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, lamenting that work was yet to begin on the airport about six weeks after it was shut down.

In a communiqué issued after the meeting, Ohaneze called on the military to call-off the intended Operation Python Dance in the South East, wondering what the idea was meant for in a region that is “relatively peaceful.”

In the same vein, the body frowned at a statement “credited to the Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, that Fulanis all over the world can enjoy the same citizenship rights with Nigerians.” The Igbo group said granting the Fulani such status would amount to a violation of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The communiqué which was signed by Prince Bar Uche Achi-Okpaga, the National Publicity Secretary for the NEC reads: “That following the expiration of the tenure of the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Abuja chapter, the executive committee has been dissolved and a caretaker committee headed by Chief S.N. Okeke has been set up. The release says that an electoral committee will soon be set up to conduct elections there.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo frowns at the non-commencement of work on the Akanu Ibiam International Airport Enugu six weeks after its closure for repairs. It says that more appalling is the fact that there has been no mobilization on site by the contractor. Ohanaeze Ndigbo regrets that business activities are collapsing in the entire South East region. It calls on the Federal Government to expedite action on the repairs, especially with the Christmas period very near.

“The release calls on the Federal Government to clear the air on the proposed toll gates in the light of a social media story on the numbers to be sited in the South East. Ohanaeze called on the Federal Government to jettison the idea as it will further impoverish South Easterners, adding that the existing police and military “toll gates” (check points) are much more than necessary in all nooks and crannies in the South East. It says the check points at less than a pole from each other and the stopping and parking of heavy duty vehicles lead to further collapsing of the roads.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo calls on the military to call-off the intended Operation Python Dance in the South East that is relatively peaceful as the Governors of the area have fortified our security well enough to guarantee the safety of our people before, during and even after the yuletide season.

“The release also expressed dismay at the statement credited to the Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, that Fulanis all over the world can enjoy the same citizenship rights with Nigerians. Ohanaeze says the statement violates the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Nigeria Immigration laws and International laws and Conventions on citizenship. Ohanaeze further implores the Federal Government to clear the air on Nigerian citizenship as the media is awash that the National Identity card is now being abused in order to be used in determining citizenship in the country and future elections.

“The release calls on some Northern political pundits to stop over-heating the polity by speculations on 2023. Instead, they should concentrate on generating new ideas on the three major issues of national insecurity, restructuring and declining economy starring the country in its face.

“The NEC reiterates that Okechukwu Isiguzoro is not the Ohanaeze Ndigbo National Youth leader and all his fraudulent and misleading media representations and statements should not be ascribed to Ohanaeze by media organizations, adding that he had been defeated in court cases in connection with that. For the avoidance of doubt, the incumbent National Youth Leader of Ohanaeze Ndigbo is Arthur Obiora.

“Finally, the National Executive Committee of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide remains firmly commited to the championing of Igbo causes at all times.”