David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

An Ohaneze Ndigbo chieftain in Anambra State, Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka, has described the attempt to form a splinter Ohaneze Ndigbo group as a coup against Igbo unity.

Chief Ezeonwuka commend the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) for deregistering the splinter group without delay.

He said those who planned the coup deserved commensurate punishment in Igboland for engaging in what he called an insult to Ndigbo.

“It is an insult to Igbo nation for those people to have tried to form a parallel Ohaneze Ndigbo even to the extent of registering it under the name of of Ohaneze Ndigbo General Assembly. What an insult. Do they think that Ohaneze is a business enterprise? What they did received general condemnation and unacceptable to us.

“What they did is capable of destabilising Igbo but they misfired. Ndigbo should discountenance that. We need to be united to fight our common cause because united we stand but divided we fall. We know Chief Nnia Nwodo as the leader of Ohaneze Ndigbo, no more, no less,” Chief Ezeonwuka insisted.

He insisted that the architects of the coup should penalised.

A new group under the aegis of Ohaneze Ndigbo General Assembly led by Basil Onuorah announced its arrival some days ago to fight Igbo cause in a more pragmatic approach. But the Nnia Nwodo-led Ohaneze Ndigbo said it would not happen.