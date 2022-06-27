From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

National Vice President of the apex pan Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief Damian Okeke Ogene has commended the Minister for Education, Alhaji Adamu Adamu over the appointment of a substantive Registrar of the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Anambra State, Mr Anthony Umeozor.

Chief Ogene also hailed Chairman of the Governing Council of the institution, Alhaji Kale Kawu over the appointment.

The polytechnic has been in internal wranglings over the appointment of a substantive Registrar following the cold war between the management of the institution and the academic and none academic staff who had continued to demand a Registrar appointed internally from the school.

Similarly, the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic (ASUP), Oko chapter and the Non Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic in the area have equally celebrated what they described as the return of due process and peaceful academic environment in the institution.

According to Chief Ogene who spoke with reporters, it was a new dawn for the school, adding that it had put to rest all the agitations and crisis earlier being faced by the polytechnic in the time past.

“We wish to commend the Hon Minister for Education for what he has done by ensuring a level play ground and due process in the appointment of the substantive Registrar.

“Also we commend the leadership of the new Governing Council led by Alhaji Kale Kawu for ensuring that the right thing is done and this would go a long way in putting the institution in the right direction of effective teaching, learning and research.

“The school is in my local government area, Orumba North and we have had series of crisis and internal wranglings over leadership and management of the polytechnic which have not helped the institution but with this kind of transparency in the appointment of the new Registra, normalcy has returned to the school, ” he said.

Similarly, the community representative in the Polytechnic, Bar Okorie and the President General of Okoh People’s Union (O.PU), Mr Amaechi Okoli noted that the transparent, free and fair appointment of the substantive Registra was an indication that it would not be business as usual, adding that the new leadership of the Governing Council had proven that there was no room for compromising standards.

Chapter Secretary of ASUP, Com Ben Obiora and Chairman of NASU, Com Emma Okolie described the new Registrar as an administrator and hard working man who had served in various capacities in the administration and management of the institution.

They said: “He would bring his wealth of experience to bear on the growth and development of teaching, learning and research and this also gives other staff of the institution hope that there is merit in hard work.

“He is our person and he has been with us all the while and we commend the Chairman of the Governing Council for showing transparency and due process.”

The newly appointed Registrar, Umeozor expressed joy that the process was free and fair, adding that he never lobbied for the job or went on a campaign for the appointment.

“I did what I was asked to do and put in my papers and went home and when they called for interview I attended and I was appointed and I wish to promise all and sundry that the Polytechnic would not be disappointed as I will surely put in my best for the good of the institution, ” he promised.