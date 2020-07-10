Okey Sampson, Umuahia
Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said the group or its leader;
Nnamdi Kanu would not in any way apologize to Chief Nnia Nwodo,
President of Ohaneze Ndigbo or to any other person for that matter.
Kanu had penultimate week reportedly called for the stoning of Nwodo
over alleged sabotaging of the Biafra course to which Ohaneze youths
in a statement gave IPOB time to apologize to Nwodo and Ohaneze.
The younger brother of the IPOB leader, Prince Emmanuel Kanu said that
although he was not the leadership of IPOB, but from his understanding
of the pro Biafra group, Kanu apologizing to Nwodo or Ohaneze would be
the last thing in its agenda.
“Well, I’m not the leadership of IPOB, but from my own picture and
understanding, I don’t think IPOB has time for that, they have so many
other bigger things to focus on.
“Ohaneze youths giving IPOB seven days to apologize is complete
hallucination, they are day dreaming, nobody in IPOB will contemplate
doing that”.
The younger Kanu said although his elder brother has recanted and said
body should stone Nwodo, that instead it is Ohaneze that should
apologize to Nnamdi kanu and IPOB for betraying the Biafra course.
“In the real sense, Ohaneze should apologize to Kanu and IPOB for
failing them in so many ways because they (Ohaneze) can no longer be
trusted. The hope of every Igbo man is now on IPOB and not on Ohaneze.
“When we talk of Ohaneze youths, how many of them are there? Just a
handful of people condemning what the entire masses are doing, so, it
doesn’t make any sense to us. How can the few override the millions
that are involved in this struggle? It’s impossible, it’s a harmless
decision they took and it has no decision on IPOB”.
On Uwazuruike taking Biafra to the body of Unrecognized Nations of the
World, kanu said that was nothing as groups like Igbo World Congress
were also members of that body.
“Any group can be a member of that body, so, it’s no big deal, it
doesn’t make any sense to us because what we are looking for is
outright Biafra. As far as we are concerned, Kanu and IPOB are making
genuine efforts to see that Biafra comes through by the end of this
year”.
Kanu said IPOB can work with Ohaneze to achieve Biafra, but depending
on the Ohaneze that is involved, adding that If IPOB see Ohaneze as
doing what they are supposed to do, they can work together to achieve
Biafra.
Leave a Reply