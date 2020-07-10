Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said the group or its leader;

Nnamdi Kanu would not in any way apologize to Chief Nnia Nwodo,

President of Ohaneze Ndigbo or to any other person for that matter.

Kanu had penultimate week reportedly called for the stoning of Nwodo

over alleged sabotaging of the Biafra course to which Ohaneze youths

in a statement gave IPOB time to apologize to Nwodo and Ohaneze.

The younger brother of the IPOB leader, Prince Emmanuel Kanu said that

although he was not the leadership of IPOB, but from his understanding

of the pro Biafra group, Kanu apologizing to Nwodo or Ohaneze would be

the last thing in its agenda.

“Well, I’m not the leadership of IPOB, but from my own picture and

understanding, I don’t think IPOB has time for that, they have so many

other bigger things to focus on.

“Ohaneze youths giving IPOB seven days to apologize is complete

hallucination, they are day dreaming, nobody in IPOB will contemplate

doing that”.

The younger Kanu said although his elder brother has recanted and said

body should stone Nwodo, that instead it is Ohaneze that should

apologize to Nnamdi kanu and IPOB for betraying the Biafra course.

“In the real sense, Ohaneze should apologize to Kanu and IPOB for

failing them in so many ways because they (Ohaneze) can no longer be

trusted. The hope of every Igbo man is now on IPOB and not on Ohaneze.

“When we talk of Ohaneze youths, how many of them are there? Just a

handful of people condemning what the entire masses are doing, so, it

doesn’t make any sense to us. How can the few override the millions

that are involved in this struggle? It’s impossible, it’s a harmless

decision they took and it has no decision on IPOB”.

On Uwazuruike taking Biafra to the body of Unrecognized Nations of the

World, kanu said that was nothing as groups like Igbo World Congress

were also members of that body.

“Any group can be a member of that body, so, it’s no big deal, it

doesn’t make any sense to us because what we are looking for is

outright Biafra. As far as we are concerned, Kanu and IPOB are making

genuine efforts to see that Biafra comes through by the end of this

year”.

Kanu said IPOB can work with Ohaneze to achieve Biafra, but depending

on the Ohaneze that is involved, adding that If IPOB see Ohaneze as

doing what they are supposed to do, they can work together to achieve

Biafra.