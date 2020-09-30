

Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Ohaneze Ndigbo has lauded Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State for his efforts in promoting indigenous entrepreneurship.

President General of the Igbo apex body, Chief John Nnia Nwodo who gave the commendation at the Presidential Lodge of the Government House Umuahia after meeting with the Governor in company with Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu and the Obi of Onitsha, Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe, described Aba as the home of the Igbo..

Chief Nwodo described the efforts of Ikpeazu in the promotion of the productive ingenuity of Ndigbo as trailblazing and advised the people of Abia State to continue to support the administration of the Governor.

He stated that the team was in Abia State to discuss key issues affecting the Igbo nation and in particular, the establishment of an Igbo Stabilization Fund which will assist in the development of the State East region.

Chairman of the Ohaneze Ndigbo Council of Elders, Chief Iwuanyanwu thanked the Governor for the warm reception accorded the delegation and for his untiring efforts in the area of the promotion of indigenous economic development.

Obi of Onitsha, Achebe commended Ikpeazu for championing the production of locally made and thanked God for sparing the life of the Governor against the Coronavirus pandemic.