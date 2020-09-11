George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The Imo state chapter of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohaneze Ndigbo, has honoured elder statesman Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu on his 78 birthday.

Speaking at the event, which held at the Concorde hotel yesterday, the President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo said the celebrant is not only an eminent son of Ndigbo but a great achiever and a man with large heart.

He said that Chief Iwuanyanwu who gallantly fought as a soldier during the Biafra war has attracted a lot of investments into Igbo land using his wealth of experience, resources, connections and exposures.

According to him, ” Chief Iwuanyanwu who is an engineer by profession had fought as a soldier during the Nigeria – Biafra civil war and in fact he was part of the Research and development corps of the Biafra government. He is not just an eminent son of Ndigbo. He is the first owner of an indeginous engineering company in Nigeria and Igbo land and a successful business man and inspite of his achievements and wealth he still remains a very humble man”

Chief Nwodo who prayed to God to continue to bless the celebrant with good health for him to continue his good works ,advised Igbo youths to emulate the hardwork, resilience and humility that Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu had applied applied to achieve success in life.

Also ,the former Nigerian Ambassador to the US, Prof. George Obiozor described Chief Iwuanyanwu as a courageous man, lover of his people as well as a man with varstile talents.

Obiozor said that Chief Iwuanyanwu’s level of commitment in whatever he does that concerns his fellow human beings has always been exceptional adding that as trail blazer, he has done well in life.

In his remarks, the Governor of Imo State Sen.Hope Uzodimma represented by his deputy Prof.Placid Njoku said that Chief Iwuanyanwu is a house hold name and stand out anywhere in the country

He said that Chief Iwuanyanwu used his resources to touch the lives of many people while calling on Ndigbo to emulate his life style.

Earlier in his welcome address, the President Ohaneze Ndigbo, Imo State, Dr.Ezechi Chukwu said that the body considered it necessary to not only celebrate Chief Iwuanyanwu as a man who has made generational feat in multi-faceted field of life but also a quintessential leader and icon of his contemporaries.

He described Chief Iwuanyanwu as a man who has used his resources to add inmitable rebust value to humanity, the President declared that the track records, sense of committiment, consistency and intellectual contributions to Ohaneze and Ndigbo over the decades constitutes an epitome of generational legacy. He said.

Responding, the celebrant Engr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu thanked the organizers of his birthday celebration for the honour done to him.

He used the occasion to give a chronology of his business which he estsbiliehed in the country such as Champion Newspapers, Oriental Airlines, Blood Bank, Hardel and Enic Engeneering Company among others.

Chief Iwuanyanwu stressed the need for restructuring of Nigeria against the call for break up adding that restructuring would certainly benefit Igbos more than the disintegration of the nation.