From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Ohaneze Ndigbo in Ondo State has kicked against the alleged imposition of Mr. Titus Umenweke, as the Asiwaju of Igbo community in the state by the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade.

The Igbo people under the aegis of Association of Ndieze in diaspora, Ohanaeze Ndigbo alleged that Oba Ogunlade appointed Umenweke as the head of Igbo community in the state in contravention of the laid down rules guiding Ohaneze Ndigbo.

In a statement jointly signed by Chief Cyril Anyaku, Onowu of Ndigbo, and Chief Ikechukwu Anoliefo, Secretary of the association, the group rejected the alleged imposition.

The socio cultural organisation urged the monarch to withdraw the chieftaincy title, warning that it could strain the existing peaceful co-existence among the Igbo and the Yoruba people in the state.

According to the statement, “the Deji of Akure allegedly imposed and installed one Mr. Titus Umenweke, as the Asiwaju of Igbo in the state after he had lost out in a peaceful election conducted by the association.”

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.