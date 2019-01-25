Martins Obazee

Ohaneze Ndigbo’s recent endorsement of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has further narrowed the chances of the All Progressives Congress (APC’s) presidential candidate, President Muhammadu Buhari in the February polls.

This is the belief expressed by PDP chieftain, Chief Charles Udeogaranya, when he spoke to journalists in Lagos.

Udeogaranya noted that APC’s poor economic policies had adversely affected hardworking Nigerians particularly the average Igbo who abhors poverty and might not want to see Buhari return to extend the spate of suffering spread across the land.

“Many political pundits don’t always consider that because of the national spread of Ndigbo, their block support automatically gives any presidential candidate 25 percent of the two third of the 36 states and FCT, which satisfies one leg of winning a presidential contest.

“The Ohaneze’s endorsement of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar which I participated in, without any form of inducement and rancour, will see seven states which are the home land of the Igbo namely: Abia, Anambra, Delta (Anioma) Ebonyi, Enugu, Imo and Rivers all going to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). This will see President Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) beaten 7: 0; in football parlance, we chant it as Seven Kpondo!

With Ohaneze’s endorsement of Atiku, the Igbo have unequivocally demonstrated their total rejection of the poverty-induced policies of the Buhari administration, which have made Nigeria the poverty headquarters of the world, a status Ndigbo are ashamed to be identified with; poverty spurs Ndigbo to hard work and this is the truth.

”All Atiku needs now is to maintain his national lead over Buhari and possibly increase his lead on majority votes.

“I say congratulations to Ohaneze on your endorsement of Atiku Abubakar, and by this action, you have demonstrated that you genuinely represented Ndigbo and have provided uncommon quality leadership; you have spoken the mind of the average Igbo at home and in the Diaspora and indeed, largely Nigerians in general.”