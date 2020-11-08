Rita Okoye, Lagos

Due to the government and health experts directives on coronavirus safety protocols on social distancing, ban on large gatherings, the 2020 edition of Idoma International Carnival will not be at full scale, organizers of the biggest street party in the north of the Niger have said.

Idoma International Carnival is an annual event held in Otukpo in Benue State, Nigeria, with the aim of showcasing to the world the rich social, cultural and Economic endowment of the Idoma nation through art, craft and social exhibitions. One of the core objectives of the carnival is to give back to society.

However, the negative impact of COVID-19 has made life extremely difficult for people all over the world and the Idoma nation is not an exception.

To cushion the effect of the lockdown and to identify with our people, the Idoma International Carnival 2020 will hold a special programme tagged ‘OHIGBU ACHOLALO’ (for the sake of our people) to share palliatives to the most vulnerable and the poorest of the poor in Idoma Land.

The President of the carnival, Prince Edwin Ochai, noted that the decision to tune down this year’s Carnival was a painful one which was done after due consultation with various stakeholders of the annual event.

He said, “the COVID-19 pandemic has seriously affected every sector of the economy including the entertainment industry.”

Prince Ochai further observed that “it will be insensitive to go ahead with the usual fanfare, the glitz and glamour to mark the Idoma International Carnival.”

The carnival CEO further explained that activities such as street party, roadshows, beauty pageant and other activities associated with the carnival shall not feature in the 2020 edition.

Rather, “the event will be on a low key in solidarity with our people especially those who have lost loved ones during the period,” the philanthropist noted.

The carnival, which started in 2013, has been consistent in its mandate and aims of promoting, empowering and uniting the Idoma Nation across religious and political affiliations.

Prince Ochai called on all Nigerians and the Idoma nation in particular to make generous donations towards the planned palliative intended for the most vulnerable people in the society by using the contact below: [email protected] or any of the social media platforms of the Idoma International Carnival