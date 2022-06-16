By Adewale Sanyaolu

Organizers of the Africa Safety Award for Excellence (AfriSAFE) have announced a $2,000 prize for the grand winner of the AfriSAFE Journalist award category.

The award seeks to recognise outstanding journalistic work that covers broad issues in the Occupational, Health, Safety and Environment (OHSE) industry.

The hint to reward media excellence was disclosed by the Chairman of AfriSAFE Board, Dr Afe Mayowa.

Afe added that it was in line with the body’s bid to support excellent reporting and shed more light on salient issues confronting various sectors which included safety and health, opined that: “The grand winner of this category will receive $2000; runners-up will be eligible for other product support by notable brands”.

“The winning article, news story or column must be newsworthy, thoroughly investigated and should succinctly cover salient issues arising in the society”.

In the same vein, the Chief Coordinator of AfriSAFE Femi Da-Silva, declared that nomination is now open for AfriSAFE 2022 which will recognise and celebrate organizations and individuals that have displayed a verifiable commitment to the health, safety, environment and well-being of their workplaces and the community at large.

Nominations can be made via www.afrisafe.org and will end on July 18, while the award ceremony will be held on November 12 in Lagos Nigeria.

Da-Silva added that the theme of this year is “Man in the Mirror”, inspired by the late Michael Jackson’s hit song.

“The theme is about making a change and realizing that it has to start with you! It simply drives home the message that SAFETY is You! SAFETY is Me; Safety is our individual responsibility.”

“It re – informs how we are each responsible for our safety and the safety of people around us,” he said.

AfriSAFE is sponsored by the Institution of Occupational Safety and Health (IOSH), the world’s largest chartered membership body for safety and health professionals; Hybrid Group, Combined Training Solutions, Eximia Realty and Surveillance Fire Ltd, among other supporters.

