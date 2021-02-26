Senator Smart Adeyemi, who represents Kogi West at the Senate, has continued to attract knocks over his disparaging remarks against Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State.

Senator Mao Ohuabunwa who represented Abia North in the eight senate, cautioned the Kogi West senator that “the senate is not for thugs”.

Adeyemi had, while contributing on the floor of the senate, veered off to attack the person and office of the Abia Governor, saying “Abia is governed by drunkards,” and that “Ikpeazu is drunk with champagne.”

Senator Ohuabunwa, in a statement, berated Adeyemi for making such “uncouth, careless and derogatory outburst against the governor at such a hallowed chamber, especially when there was no nexus between the matter being debated and Abia government”.

The former Speaker, ECOWAS Parliament, said Adeyemi did not only disparage the office of the governor but insulted all Abians by inferring that the state is governed Ohuabunwa who expressed shock over the outburst said he thought the former National President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists had outgrown his former lifestyle.

“I know Adeyemi’s past but he should not allow his former lifestyle to influence him but behave in line with his present status”, he said

He demanded immediate retraction of the comment and a public apology both to Gov Ikpeazu and the entire people of Abia State.

Ohuabunwa regretted that if he were still at the senate, Adeyemi would not have escaped unchallenged after the insulting remarks on the floor of the senate.