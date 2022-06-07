The New Nigeria Group (NNG) convener and former PDP presidential aspirant, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa said the attack was not only on the Catholic Church at Owo, but also on the entire Christendom and indeed humanity.

“An invasion of a place of worship like this is unacceptable, and the massacre is pure evil. The heartless cowards that perpetrated this horrific evil must be fished out and punished by the law.”

He called on the Federal Government to immediately declare the current persisting insecurity as a national emergency since there can be no meaningful development where lives and property are not safe.

He emphasised the imperative of using advanced security technology, and also advises the nation’s security agencies to find smarter ways to manage and leverage security intelligence to effectively prevent terror attacks before they happen.

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Lagos State also expressed outrage,

Its chairman, Ms Dabira Adeyinka, said the attack represented the kind of extremism that threatens to bring all of Nigeria into a kind of spiral from which it is difficult to emerge.

She accused the Muhammadu Buhari-led government for its failure to provide adequate security for Nigerians.

“We are tired of bloodshed in this country and now is the right time to start working our talks. Forget the naysayers who feel your votes will not count; just make sure you do all it takes to get your voter’s card. God bless Nigeria.”

