From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Convener of the New Nigeria Group (NNG), Sam Ohuabunwa, has called for the adoption of electronic voting in the conduct of future elections to guarantee a fool-proof voting system.

Ohuabunwa said technology-driven voting template would protect the integrity and credibility of the electoral process.

A statement signed by his media adviser, Ernie Onwumere, insisted that electronic voting and transmission of results are achievable. He cited an instance in Nigeria where it has worked, though on a pilot scale.

“For example, Kaduna State conducted elections with an electronic voting system in 2018. That was the first time anyone in Nigeria would adopt electronic voting, and the second case of electronic voting in Africa, after Namibia.

“That year, the then extant law namely the Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission Act No. 10 of 2012 was amended to establish electronic voting in Section 16 (3) thereof. There were allegations of multiple voting and other challenges. But that did not deter the government.

“The latest was the September 4, 2021 local government elections in Kaduna State, where electronic voting was adopted. It might not have been adjudged perfect but it was by far better than situations where figures were brazenly manually manipulated.”

Ohuabunwa commended Governor Nasir El-Rufai for allowing the system to work without interference, noting that the All Progressives Congress (APC) lost the election in El-Rufia’s polling unit.

