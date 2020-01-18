Damiete Braide

When members of Ohuhu Welfare Union, Lagos, converged at the VIP Hall of the National Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos, in December 2019 to celebrate the annual Ohuhu Day, they all turned up resplendent in Igbo attire, and the proceedings of the day was a kaleidoscope of cultural performances that included a scintillating masquerades parade.

In his welcome address, Emmanuel Onukweuwe Elendu, President of the union, describe the Ohuhu Day as a unity platform for Ohuhu indigenes in Nigeria and the Diaspora.

The Union has existed for over 70 years. Elendu commended the efforts of past presidents for working to sustain the organisation.

Royal Father of the day, Chief K.A.N. Emeokobum, Okpu-Ngwu I of Okpu-Isingwu Autonomous Community and Chairman, Council of Traditional Rulers, Ohuhu, observed: “We are metropolitan today, most people do not come home to know more about their culture and what is happening in their communities. Culture is not in the town except you transfer it just like what is being done today.”

He said further: “Religion is White man’s culture; traditionally, we have our culture, but because of civilization, the two are becoming interwoven. The only thing is the proclivity of the White man to kill our culture to allow his own to rise above us. They criticized our culture based on some perceived barbaric attitude. But when you look at it, you know that there is no way that we can live without our culture. Christianity is a Whiteman’s culture; before the advent of Christianity, we have our own way of calling God but they came and changed everything.”

Chairman of the day, Chuks Isreal Chilaka, noted that: “Although there have been bottlenecks in the past but we have overcome these challenges and we are now united and we are forging ahead to make a great impact.”

He is optimistic that the 2020 celebration will be greater and bigger. “The younger generation is being taught their culture and awareness has been created so that they will have knowledge about their culture and imbibe them and equally showcase them to the world,” he avowed.

At least 20 members of the union who have contributed immensely to the growth and development of the association and the society at large were presented with awards. The awardees included chiefs Obioma Azu, Onyegbule Ikwunze Chukwuocha, Chiendu Onuigbo, and Chuks Nzeadibe. Others were chiefs Chibuihe Ayoka, Anosike Eze, Mgbechukwu Kanu, and Nnaemeka Chukwuma, to mention but few.

One of the awardees, Mrs Nkem Nnadozie, popularly known as Goldmine expressed gratitude to God for the honour because it indicated that her contributions towards the community were appreciated.

“ Culture can also be used to instil discipline in the lives of children,” she said. “It is important for parents to teach their children their mother’s tongue because it is from there that they would learn about their culture.”