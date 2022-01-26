From Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Chairman, Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State, Erastus Awortu, has confiscated over 100 drums of illegally refined crude oil in the area while lamenting the adverse effects of environmental pollution.

Awortu made this known in Port Harcourt, while briefing newsmen on activities of the council’s Petroleum Task Force in the fight against oil bunkering.

He stressed the readiness of the task force to tackle the illegal crude oil trade in the creeks of Andoni, adding that the move by the council became imperative toward saving the fast-eroding fishing livelihood of the people.

According to him, the fishing livelihood of the people has been grossly affected, leaving a once economically viable area with no distinct possibility for recovery.

He noted that upon assumption of office, a Committee on Petroleum was constituted with a mandate to oversee oil companies and to ensure Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) was adhered to, to check infringement on the rights and livelihoods of communities.

The council boss said that a recent directive by Governor Nyesom Wike for the 23 local council chairmen concerning exposing illegal crude oil refineries was a state backing and morale boost to the existing Petroleum Committee of the council.

‘In line with the governor’s directive, we immediately set up a task force to enable us to track sites used for illegal refineries with a view of eliminating them. I went with the team through some of the creeks and we discovered some bunkering sites.

‘Andoni is very strategic in this illegal trade not in terms of numbers of illegal refineries, but because so many crude oil pipeline connectivity traverse the creeks and our water bodies.

‘Indeed, major distribution of crude oil source feeding illegal refineries which spike the trending challenge of soot within the state and beyond could be traced to oil theft activities in Andoni creeks.’

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Awortu commended the security operatives for their collaboration during the exercise where over 100 drums of illegally refined fuel were impounded.

He also urged them to step up actions against perpetrators to curb the menace.

‘Security agencies have a lot of work to do to protect the Federal Government pipelines. During the raid, we saw that some of the illegal refineries have already been destroyed by the security operatives. But, we urged them to do more.

‘The areas we discovered the illegal refineries have, indeed, suffered monumental environmental damage, as these refineries were constructed near fish settlements.

‘In the past, fishes like the mood-skippers, different species of crabs and other seafood, were visibly seen at creeks and river banks. Today, they are no more; even the mangroves are weathered.

‘A more reason, efforts by the governor against illegal refineries should be supported by all in the interest of our environment, health and livelihood.’

The council boss warned against the illicit trade, promising to champion enlightenment and support for youth development through a skill acquisition programme.

‘We can no longer sit down and watch some lawless persons indulge in a business that is directly hazardous to our lives, environment and posing an unquantifiable deprivation on our local populace.

‘We will continue to fight within the ambits of the law to ensure that oil theft seizes to thrive in Andoni LGA,’ he said.