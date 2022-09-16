From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

Sequel to the rampant activities of pipeline vandals and the debilitating effect of oil bunkering, Federal Government has reconstituted a new anti-vandal squad to check economic saboteurs.

The squad which was earlier disbanded was reconstituted because of the increasing activities of oil thieves.

Addressing state commandants of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the Commandant General of the corps, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, explained that the dissolution and subsequent reconstitution of the anti-vandal unit nationwide was necessary to reposition the corps for effective implementation of its statutory mandate of safeguarding national assets especially petroleum pipelines and other oil installations.

According to Audi, it is also aimed at putting a stop to all forms of sabotage in the oil sector through arrests and dilligent prosecution of oil thieves; their sponsors and all those dealing illegally in petroleum products.

“The reconstitution of the reformed anti-vandal unit with fresh blood who have new zeal for success is central and germaine to our core mandates.

“The nation is losing a lot of revenues to illegal oil merchants and this has a debilitating effect on the economy.

“You have carried out the Minister of Interior’s directive to reconstitute the corps’ antivandal unit nationwide without delay.

“I commend your swift and timely compliance which has closed all perceived gaps and loopholes that may have been created in the fight against theft and illegal oil bunkering across board.

“I, therefore, charge you to remain firm, focused and fierce with the enemies of the nation who have vowed to continue sabotaging our economy” he urged.

The CG however gave a marching order to state commandants to deploy all machineries both on land and in the waterways to carry out massive arrests and possible prosecution of oil thieves.

“I have distributed the newly- acquired gunboats to you for the purpose of waging war against our enemies of our commonwealth.

“There is no excuse for failure anymore. I want to see you put a stop to revenue loss through illegal oil activities in the nation”, Audi charged.

The CG assured that NSCDC as the lead agency in the protection of critical national assets and infrastructure will continue its scientific synergy with other security agencies.

“Collaborations between security agencies is very necessary to foster greater success in our efforts to ward off all threats challenging the country’s national security architecture.

“We will continue to share intelligence, avoid unnecessary inter-agency rivalry and work with others as partners in progress to combat our common enemies who are sabotaging the economy of the nation”, CG said.