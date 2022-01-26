From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Soldiers attached to the 144 Battalion of the 14 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Ohafia, Abia State, have reportedly destroyed six vehicles conveying illegally refined crude oil within the area.

Daily Sun gathered that the vehicles were intercepted at three locations within Owaza community in Ukwa West Local Government Area and along the Enugu-Aba-Port Harcourt Expressway by soldiers on routine patrol.

Military sources said the trucks were destoryed after the drivers abandoned them and ran into the bush on sighting the soldiers on patrol.

The source disclosed that the trucks were destroyed as the drivers of the unmarked vehicles could not be arrested or their owners traced.

“The patrol team from 144 Battalion, who were on patrol within their AOR stumbled on a group of persons who were moving illegally refined crude oil from dump site and on sighting the patrol team, abandoned their vehicles and ran into the bush.

“The vehicles were intercepted along Enugu-Aba-Port Harcourt Expressway as the drivers had abandoned them to run into the bush.

“The 144 Battallion team also intercepted a white, sky-blue Toyota bus, loaded with illegally refined product in Owaza, Ukwa West LGA, on January 22, during a patrol after the driver on sighting the troop abandoned the vehicle and ran into the bush.

“A White and Red coloured Toyota Bus loaded with illegally refined product was intercepted by the patrol team on the same day at about 9:20pm in Owaza, Ukwa West LGA.

“The Vehicles were moved to a dump site where they were set ablaze by the team as there were no suspects to prosecute along with the intercepted vehicles”.