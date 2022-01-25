From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Soldiers attached to the 144 Battalion of the14 Brigade of Nigeria Army, Ohafia, Abia State have reportedly destroyed six vehicles conveying illegally refined crude oil within the area.

It gathered that the vehicles were intercepted at three locations within Owaza community in Ukwa West local government area and along the Enugu-Aba-Port Harcourt Expressway by soldiers on routine patrol.

Military sources said the trucks were destoryed after the drivers abandoned them and ran into the bush on sighting the soldiers on patrol.

The source disclosed that the trucks were destroyed as the drivers of the unmarked vehicles could not be arrested or their owners traced.

“The patrol team from 144 Battalion who were on patrol within their AOR stumbled on a group of persons who were moving illegally refined crude oil from dump site on sighting the patrol team, abandoned their vehicle and ran into a nearby bush.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .