Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Oil communities, under the aegis of the Integrated Oil and Gas Host Communities in Bayelsa State (IOGHS), have cried out over neglect by the Bayelsa State government.

They are also questioning setting up of a Commission of Inquiry to probe oil surveillance contracts by Governor Henry Seriake Dickson.

IOGHS Chairman and Secretary, Mr. Gift Ebiki and Hon. Zuwa Konugha, at a press conference addressed at the weekend, noted that pipeline surveillance contracts awarded by multinational oil companies “was a strategic masterplan aimed at securing the pipeline from vandals” and that “natives of host communities are involved in securing oil production facilities in their domain” which has helped to curb vandalisation of oil pipeline by criminal elements.

They said aside the fact that illegal oil bunkering has been crippled in the state and crude oil theft eliminated, due to the activities of surveillance oil contractors and security agencies, the regime of surveillance oil contracts has been beneficial to oil communities as it has ensured employment of thousands of youths from the various communities.

“IOGHS frowns at the probe of surveillance contracts,” which it alleged is “targeted to smear the image of prominent leaders who are members of opposition parties who have worked hard to contribute immensely to improve the well-being of Bayelsans”

The group declared that the state government does not have its support to carry any probe of surveillance oil contracts adding that the government should concentrate its energy in providing development to the communities which it has abandoned.

“The Oil companies mostly the Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) and the Shell Petroluem Development Company (SPDC) have been very magnanimous in embarking on developmental projects and providing basic social amenities to the host communities. For emphasis, it is only the international oil companies that have been providing electricity, concrete roads, functional primary schools building and health centre facilities, water projects, town halls, market stalls among other in the host communities”

But, Commissioner for Environment, Mr. Ebipatei Gabriel Apiangolo, who denied all the allegations against the state government, justified all the actions taken by the government to restore sanity to operations of oil companies in the state.

Apaingolo said the state government could not afford to allow the oil companies (because the petroleum sector falls under the Exclusive List) continue to operate with impunity.