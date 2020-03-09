Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with the Minister of Finance, Budget, and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed; Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, and his colleague Minister of State, Budget and National Planning, Clement Agba.

The meeting is coming in the heels of the crash of crude oil prices in the international market from $53pb to $31pb due to the ravaging coronavirus code-named COVID-19.

Also at the meeting is are the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Godwin Emefiele and the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC Mela Kyari.

Recall that the Minister of Finance had after the Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting last week Wednesday, told State House correspondents that government might review the 2020 budget

She had also said that the oil output currently at about 2.1 million barrels per day could help cushion the effect on the budget.

(This is a developing story)