From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

An Automated Gas oil (AGO) distributor, Mr. Jimoh Abdulmumin, who is an

staff of Chidi Global Oil and Gas, Abuja has sought the immediate

intervention of the Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil

Defense Corps(NSCDC) over alleged extortion of money by the officers of the

Kebbi State command.

Abdulmumin, alleged that , the officers,led by one Inspector Maigari

Yarima along side one Inspector Isyaku and Inspector Jumada arrested him

and the driver of his truck when they are distributing their product to

their customers in Jega town, a week ago.

While speaking with newsmen in Birnin Kebbi over his ordeal in the hand

of the officers, Abdulmumin, explained that, he and his driver were

arrested and detained for three days at the command’s headquarters without

their offence made known to them, stressed that, the Maigari Yarima seized

their truck and packed it at the Birnin Kebbi Yidi ground and insisted that

they must pay one million naira before they could be released.

According to him, “a week ago, some operative of Civil Defence led by one

Yarima Magaji arrested me and truck loaded with AGO, which is pure and

legitimate backing with relevant documents. But they claimed that the

product was adulterated and papers were fake.

“They kept us in their cell at their headquarters,Birnin Kebbi for three

days. When they continue threaten us of continue detentions, we started

negotiating from N200,000 but Yarima insisted that, he would not collect

less than a million naira for us to be release because the State Commandant too

will share from it.

“ After pressure from him, my boss asked me to call one of our customer

in Jega to come over over to plead to him, Yarima refused to let us go. He

wowed that, his Commandant will be given the money. Since our goods and

truck are still lavishing at the Yidi ground,Birnin Kebbi, we decided to

give them what they want so that our business will not suffer.

“I asked an attendant at the hotel, where I lodged at Jega to bring the

money in cash for me because Yarima refused to accept transfer of the

money. The boy brought the money in cash to him, he collected it and

arrested the boy again. We have to pay N10,000 before he allowed the boy to

go.

“He also forced me to speak in a video that he and his officers did not

collected any money from us before he give us the key of the truck which I

did. But now, Yarima is not let us be doing our legitimate business in

Kebbi. He said that we must be giving him N70,000 any time we come to Kebbi

to do our business. That is why, we are seeking the intervention of the

Commandant General of Civil Defense in this case and the relevant

stakeholders on this matter”.

Abdulmumin complained that, when Yarima seized his phone, all his family

members, his wife and aged mother continue calling the phone but he refused

to pick their calls.

“Unfortunately, when he spoke in English language to my mother, my mother

fainted. She thought the kidnapers have kidnapped me and she was revived

at the Hospital in Kogi state”.

The victim, also accused Yarima of spending N7,000 plus, he seized from

his pocket when he remanded him in their cell at their Command Headquaters, GRA, Birnin Kebbi without food or water, stressed that when he asked,

Yarima said that he had “spent it, and nothing he could do about it.

He added that five Jerry cans of oil were removed from their truck by

Yarima and ferried away through a tricycle before their eyes, stressed that,

when he demanded for it, Yarima said they have taken it for labouratory

test in Gusau, yet,till now, no result and our offence was not

made known to us, Abdumumin added.

“All I wanted his justice because till now,I don’t know my offence. My

one million has gone,five Jerry can of oil have gone and we have to pay

N10,000 to bail a boy that brought one million to bail us. I want

justice,that is what I want”, he said.

While contacted on phone,the State Commandant of the NSCDC,Suleiman Ibrahim Marafa,said,since he could not see the newsmen face to face,he could not comment via phone.

