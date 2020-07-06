David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has warned members of crisis-ridden communities against taking laws into their hands as some youths of Ogwu-Aniocha community in Ogbaru Local Government Area are still fuming after an alleged death of their member in a recent leadership crisis.

A report from the area after the clash between youths, loyal to the traditional ruler of the community, Oliver Nnaji, and those of Okwudili Oganah, who was alleged to have been made a factional Igwe of the community, indicated that many of the youths involved in the clash were still in hiding and wanted by the police.

Youths, loyal to Nnaji, had made a peaceful protest to Governor Obiano at Government House, Awka who told them the state had zero tolerance for violence.

The governor, represented by his Special Adviser on Chieftaincy and Community Matters, Veraqueen Okonkwo, assured the youths that the situation would be handled to restore peace in the area.

“We appreciate your peaceful protest. We know Ogwu-Aniocha to be peaceful people and we have Nnaji as the Igwe of Ogwu-Aniocha. We recognise him. This government recognises him.

“The government of Anambra State and Governor Obiano have zero tolerance for hoodlums and anarchy. So, we are assuring you that, being a peaceful community, Obiano being a peaceful governor, we will look into your complaints. We will not allow any anarchy in Anambra,” the governor said.

Youths of the community, under the aegis of Ogwu-Aniocha Progressives Youth Association (OPYA), had vowed to resist any imposition of a traditional ruler to supplant the sitting Igwe.

OYPA members, with Onyedi Uchenna as president, had protested with placards to Government House, Awka requesting the state government to restrain a member of the community who they accused of challenging the Igweship stool of Nnaji from doing so.