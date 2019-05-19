Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Eight suspected vandals of oil facilities are cooling their heels in the custody of the Joint Task Force (JTF), Operation Delta Safe (OPDS) after their arrest while trying to destroy pipelines in Rivers State.

The acting Inspector- General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has recently raised the alarm over security reports that uncovered a coordinated plan to attack oil facilities in the Niger Delta region.

According to investigations, the suspected vandals were arrested at Cowthrone Channel 1 Creek 6 and Adamakri of Bonny in Rivers State.

Sunday Sun findings revealed that operatives of LABRADOR security outfit Unit 3 covering pipelines in Nembe Bayelsa State to Bile Kingdom in Rivers State on routine surveillance patrol sighted the suspected vandals and arrested them before they could escape.

Security sources said the alarm by the Nigeria Police has prompted the surveillance security team to be more vigilant which led to the arrest of the suspects.

The suspects upon preliminary investigation admitted to plans to destroy pipelines and have also offered useful information to the operatives of the Joint Task Force, Operation Delta Safe.

According to JTF source, “Labrador security outfit which is in charge of the surveillance patrol of oil facilities covering pipelines from Bayelsa to Rivers states was responsible for the arrest of the vandals. The security team spotted unusual movement at Cowthrone Channel 1, Creek 6 and Adamakri of Bonny where they immediately arrested the suspects even as 13 dugouts were also recovered. Operatives of the JTF and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) were alerted and the suspects were placed in their custody where they have offered useful information to help in investigations”.

The security source noted further that the synergy that existed between surveillance contractors led by Labrador and security operatives in the area would ensure no oil facility is destroyed as criminal elements would be fished ou