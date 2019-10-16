Paul Omokuvie, Bauchi

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has expressed delight with the discovery of natural gas and crude oil in Kolmani River 11 of the Barambu exploration site in Alkaleri Local Government Area of the State.

Governor Mohammed said he was overwhelmed by NNPC’s confirmation that Bauchi had joined the league of oil-producing states in the country.

The Governor made the remarks while receiving the Emirs of Bauchi, Katagum, Misau, Ningi, Jama’are and Dass in company with their district heads and top traditional title holders in their respective domains, at Government House, Bauchi.

He explained that with the discovery of oil and gas in the state, presumably in large commercial quantities, Bauchi has joined league of oil-producing states, which not only adds another feather to the cap of northern states, but would also boost the production capacity of Nigeria as a member of OPEC.

He noted with satisfaction that Bauchi is the first state in the North in which the potential for oil exploration was genuinely confirmed, saying the civil service state with diminishing internally generated revenue will now stand tall among its peers in terms of accruable monies and speedy socio-economic transformation.

The Governor counselled the traditional rulers to guard against criminal activities by people or strange bedfellows who may want to cash in by illegally grasping land in a bid to exploit the new opportunities that have been opened up in the state.

Governor Mohammed also warned that his administration would not condone involvement of traditional rulers in criminal activities as reported in some states of the federation, pledging to support native institution for the maintenance of peace and security.

The Chairman of the state Council of Chiefs and Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu, had earlier mentioned that the visiting delegation was to congratulate the Governor over his recent victory at the election petition tribunal, and reassured him of their total support for his administration.

Alhaji Adamu acknowledged the achievements so far recorded by the Karan Bauchi-led administration in the state, especially in the areas of security, health, education, agriculture, roads and rural transformation.