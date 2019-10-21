Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

An oil pipeline surveillance company, Darlon Security and Guards Limited (DSGL) operating in Bayelsa State has denied allegations that its staff killed some Bayelsa youths in Korokorosei community, Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of the state.

A group, Youths for Safer Environment, a social cultural pressure group, had recently, in a statement by its coordinator, Mr. Fred Ilorifa, claimed staff of DSGL killed the victims on the suspicion that they vandalised pipeline belonging to Nigerian Agip Oil Company.

However, a media consultant to DSGL, Mr. Gift Ebiki, in a statement described the allegations as “unfounded, mischievous and politically motivated.”

According to him, the DSGL is a company wholly responsible to safe guard oil pipelines and not an arm –bearing company.

Ebiki who said preliminary investigations by the company indicated no staff or operative of the Joint Task Force invaded Korokorosei on the said date the youths were killed, challenged Ilorifa to make details of the killings available to law enforcement agencies.