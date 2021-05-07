United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard, yesterday, received a donation of HIV rapid test kits from Belemaoil, a leading Nigerian oil and gas firm, to support activities by the US Agency for International Development (USAID) to eradicate HIV and AIDS in Akwa Ibom State.

The handover took place in a ceremony between Leonard, who is leading the US delegation on a tour of the US government activities in Akwa Ibom, including the President and Founder of Belemaoil Nigeria Ltd., Tein Jack-Rich, the Secretary to the State Government, Emmanuel Ekuwem, USAID Nigeria Mission Director, Anne Patterson, and the Commissioner for Health, Augustine Umoh.

The test kits, with a testing capacity of 74,600, will support prevention of mother-to-child transmission services within antenatal clinics and provide critical HIV testing services to numerous young children and others who are at risk.

The donation brings together the US strategy under the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) implemented by USAID, Centres for Disease Control (CDC), and Department of Defence and the oil giant, Belemaoil through its corporate social responsibility programme to deepen private sector involvement in Nigeria’s health sector to strengthen healthcare and achieve HIV epidemic control in Akwa Ibom.

“We celebrate the incredible strides made in Akwa Ibom over the last two years to control HIV. We are committed to continuing this partnership to help ensure residents who need these services can access them without barriers. We also encourage other private sector partners to support the national HIV response,” Leonard said. Jack-Rich said: “This contribution is part of our commitment to consistent engagement through reputable partners like USAID to support states and communities in the Niger Delta, and, indeed, across Nigeria.”

Even with the challenges of the COVID pandemic, Akwa Ibom, with USAID’s support, has made remarkable progress in its efforts to eradicate the epidemic.