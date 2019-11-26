From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Education has been adjudged as vital in mental and human development. Gone are the days, when there was discrimination in sending male children to school, while the girl-child was kept at home to assist the mother in domestic work.

That era is over. Nowadays, every parent wants his or her child (whether male or female) to be educated. To achieve this goal, several groups and corporate organisations have developed interest in contributing to the academic growth of children, who are seen future leaders.

Recently, Total E & P Nigeria Limited (TEPNG) organised quiz, spelling and comprehension competitions for secondary schools in Egi, Amah and Idu host communities in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni (ONELGA) and some primary schools in Ikwerre Local Government Areas of Rivers State.

In ONELGA, 10 secondary schools participated in the competition. Obaburu Community Secondary School took the first position. Girls Secondary School, Akabuka, came second.

Similarly, State Primary School II, Elele-Okinali in Ikwerre LG emerged the winner of 2019 NNPC/TEPNG quiz, spelling and comprehension competition for primary schools.

The competition, according to Total Exploration and Production Limited, was organised for 16 public primary schools in Elele Alimini, Elele Okinali, Ndele and Rumuekpe host and pipeline communities of OML 58.

Total Deputy Manager, Community Affairs and Development, Mr James Urho, said:

“This yearly programme is part of TEPNG’s efforts at encouraging the development and growth of quality education in our host communities, as well as the need to complement government’s effort towards stimulating interest in books and reading among the youths.

“It is our continued hope that this competition will serve to sustain and simplify our students’ use of English as an invaluable tool in their academics. We are through this programme, giving particular attention to pupils in our primary schools as a way of grooming them towards appreciating the use of English as one of the most important subjects needed to excel during the course of their primary and secondary education and beyond.

“I urge the teachers, facilitators and resource persons to spare nothing at continually enriching the curriculum to deliver on your set objectives. As for the students, please always remember that you are the future of Nigeria. Think at all times, what you can do or contribute to make Nigeria a better place for you and others coming after you.

“In furtherance of her Corporate Social Responsibility, NNPC/TEPNG Joint ventures has continued to annually sponsor in her host communities of Rivers State, other educational development programmes including, but not limited to the award of scholarships at post-primary, post-secondary, post-graduate local and foreign levels to deserving scholars of the communities. We also sponsor skills acquisition and adult literacy programmes, build, renovate schools and donate educational equipment as well as other learning materials.

“These are some of our humble contributions to the development of education in this state with the full understanding that quality education is the veritable tool for sustainable development of any community or nation.

“As partners and stakeholders, it is the prayer of our management that you will continue to sustain and support the peaceful and harmonious relationships that we have enjoyed over the years, both in our operations and in our efforts to deliver on sustainable development.”

At the end of the event, State Primary School III, Elele-Okinali took second position, while State Primary School I clinched the third position.

A pupil of State Primary School II, Elele-Okinali, Dimkpa Chidinma, said: “I feel very happy and I say thank you to Total. We appreciate Almighty God and Total for their support to community primary schools.”

Wokoma Alieze, winner of the Spelling competition said: “I prepared very well for this competition. I studied well because I did not want to bring disgrace to my family and school. At least, I gained more boldness to face the audience, which made me have confidence in my ability.”

Blessing Godwin, took the second position: “I am happy that I participated in this spelling competition. We need more of this opportunity, so that we can improve in our English Language.”

Representative of Universal Basic Education, Emohua Zonal Office, Mr. Ohaka Bob: “A child can be anywhere and still be able to be educated properly. I am really encouraged and I crave the indulgence of other corporate organizations to emulate Total because we need more of these competitions in our rural schools.”