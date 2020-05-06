Bimbola Oyesola

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) and the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) yesterday warned employers in the oil and gas sector against arbitrary sack, introduction of precarious/indecent work system or reduction in salaries and allowances of workers in the industry.

This is even as the unions have threatened that if the action is not nipped in the bud, it may warrant the workers to resist it with all their might.

The statement signed by the President of NUPENG, Williams Akporeha, PENGASSAN President, Ndukaku Ohaeri, General Secretary- PENGASSAN, Lumumba Okugbawa, and General Secretary of NUPENG, Afolabi Olawale, said that the unions have received series of reports from their members of attempts by some multinational and indigenous companies to exploit the current unfortunate COVID- 19 situation to rationalise, downsize, and perpetrate other anti labour activities.

“While the leadership of the Union and Association empathise with the employers over the negative impacts COVID-19 is having on the industry, business operations and earnings, we still feel very strongly that taking the routes of arbitrary sacks, terminations or introduction of precarious/ indecent working conditions laden with flagrant and unprocedural behaviour should be avoided at all cost, as they would not bring anything good to anyone in both short, medium and long terms,” the union said.

The leadership of NUPENGASSAN said it considered the moves as unfair to the selfless and patriotic services of the Nigerian oil and gas workers to these companies and the nation over these past highly productive years and even when these workers are still fully participating in the frontline of the struggle against the pandemic rendering essential services.