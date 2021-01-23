“Honor your father and your mother, so that your days may be long in the land that the Lord your God is giving you.” The oil magnate and philanthropist, High Chief Michael Onuoha believes so much in this biblical commandment as honouring one’s parents is compared to honouring God —for man owes his existence to his father and his mother.

The businessman manifested this on Tuesday, 29th December, 2020 when he and his siblings shut down their Umunakara Community in Nwangele Local Government Area of Imo State to celebrate the golden marriage anniversary of their lovely parents, Rev. Lawrence and Elder Mrs. Grace Onuoha. The palatial Casa De Gracia Villa of the doyen of oil business and Chairman, Fradril Oil Services Ltd and Allied Group, was a beehive of activities on this day. Scores of powerful guests including friends, business associates, political allies and a delegation of Anambra Progressives — a Billionaire’s Club, which Onuoha is a top member— stormed Umunakara Community to join the chief host in thanking God for keeping his parents alive and in good health to witness their 50 years of marital bliss together. Also in attendance were all the traditional rulers in Nwangele LGA ably led by His Royal Highness, Eze (Dr.) Ndubueze Godwin Ejiogu (Kara of Umunakara). The leadership of Isu N’Eliligbaraugo was also highly represented as led by Chief (Engr.) Celestine Opurum. The historic golden wedding bash became turbo-charged when former Governor of Abia State and Nigerian Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu and his colleague, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, alongside their colourful entourage arrived at the Golf Course section of Casa De Gracia venue of the ceremony. Highly elated Onuoha, who holds the prestigious title of Eririego of Igboland, was a perfect host.

At the thanksgiving service held earlier, the officiating ministers —Ven. Justus Ndiukwu, Ven. C.C. Onyemerekam, and Rev. Jonathan Amadi— took turns to praise the celebrants for raising proud and responsible children who choose to celebrate them while alive. They prayed God to keep sustaining them as vessels of honour in His vineyard as they rededicate themselves to God in His service and that of humanity in good health.

Spotlight gathered that as the event was enlivened by different cultural and gospel band groups to add vibe and colour to the celebration of Rev. Lawrence and Elder Mrs. Grace Onuoha, guests were feted with assorted local and continental dishes, choice and expensive wine, whisky and champagne brands were in abundance including Louis Roederer, Dom Perignon, Moet and Chandon, Glenfiddich +23, +26 and +32, Hennessy and Crystal Champagne— all shipped in from France, Italy and Spain for the ceremony.