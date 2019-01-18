It appears oil magnate Dr. Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah has been so unlucky politically. The Capital Oil and Gas Limited boss seems to have hit cul-de-sac in his political journey which started from All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA and has taken him to two other political parties, Labour Party and then Peoples’ Democratic Party, PDP. In November 2017, Ubah dumped the PDP to return to APGA. Ubah was allegedly promised the APGA Anambra South Senatorial District ticket and before the party Senatorial primary, the businessman was the frontline aspirant. With the assurance, Ubah in return put everything into supporting the party. But barely few hours before the primary, despite his immense contributions in consolidating and sustaining the party both in the past and in the present, APGA leadership announced the disqualification of Ubah on the ground that he did not apply to obtain the party’s waiver. This, it was gathered, left Ubah heartbroken as he had spent so much to assist the party while hoping for a payback with the much coveted senatorial ticket.

Sources said the businessman, who has been facing some business challenges in recent times, was gutted over the betrayal by the party leadership after what he has done to keep it moving. Some say he was responsible for the payment of rent for all the offices of APGA nationwide. He was said to have also provided the needed logistics to sustain the party leadership during the days of Senator Victor Umeh’s leadership struggle with former Governor Peter Obi. He was also part of those who assisted Governor Willie Obiano to return to power by delivering his Anambra South during the governor’s 2017 re-election campaign. Despite the disappointment, the wealthy businessman is not keen on leaving the party as he’s poised to stay within to right whatever wrongs he might have been subjected to.