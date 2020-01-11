That billionaire oil magnate, Prince Arthur Eze was bestowed with the traditional title of Ozo Igbo Ndu— Saviour of Ndigbo— might not be a misnomer. Prince Eze might be from a royal family with his elder brother as the traditional ruler of their Ukpo Village in the Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra State, yet his actions and mien are naturally regal and noble. Evidences abound. It is a common knowledge that anyone who visits the billionaire in his palatial mansion gets a welcoming kola running into millions of naira —irrespective of the caliber of guests. This also forced many to hail him as Oji-ego-eme-oji! Truthfully, that is the exact attribute of the Prince, whose middle names are charity and philanthropy.

The chairman of Atlas Oranto Petroleum, an oil exploration company with 22 oil licenses and producing assets in 11 jurisdictions including Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea, is known for giving to ease other people’s heartache. He has come to represent a protective shield and an umbrella for vulnerable people.

Unlike other wealthy individuals who do engage in charity for political reasons or vainglorious popularity, Prince Eze goes about his charity without blowing his trumpet. In the recent past, Prince Eze, a Forbes-rated billionaire, has donated over $6 million (N1 billion) to flood relief efforts in Nigeria, apart from those other causes. For the Prince of Ukpo, he carries on as if he is not doing anything; since to him, philanthropy is just a way of life and not a means to show off. Apart from the annual Ofala festival of Ukpo kingdom which attracts people from all over the country and the huge sums which he doles out to good causes, Prince Eze is not known to indulge in elaborate celebration of any of his birthdays even when friends and well-wishers were favourably disposed to it.

Spotlight gathered that this is the reason some of his gigantic projects are always not publicized. But it’s learnt that there’s an ongoing project in his community and adjourning towns that his people have not stopped hailing the Prince for. Prince Eze is said to be solely embarking on the construction of about 20 roads leading to his hometown. The multi-billion naira projects, it was learnt, are nearing completion and most of his people are already excited about the singular private initiative projects that will ease the movement of his people and impact on their economic well-being upon completion.