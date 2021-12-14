From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Oil merchants under the auspices of Association of Tank-Farm Oil and Gas Marketers of Nigeria (ATOGMAN), yesterday, cautioned its members against selling or aiding the circulation of adulterated products, especially during the festive season.

ATOGMAN’s National Chairman, Chief Lawrence Kanu, in a statement yesterday, explained that the insidious act could damage people’s vehicles and other machines.

“The ATOGMAN Boss also advise petroleum products dealers to avoid engaging in the trade of adulterated petroleum products, which may also lead to such inferno, to avoid lose of life and properties,” he said.

Kanu, also commiserated with the owners of the two gas stations that went up in flames in Anambra State, describing the incident as unfortunate and thanked personnel of the fire service for their timely intervention.

In addition, he hailed Governor Willie Obiano for visiting the scene with the promise of averting the breakdown of law and order.

According to him, “ATOGMAN commiserates with the management of Chris Tee and Silver Fuel Station over the experience of their fueling stations gutted by fire on the night of 12th December 2021, at Borromeo roundabout, Onitsha Anambra State.

“It is not a good news for one to lose such properties in this kind of economic situation we are today.

“As it was reported that the fire was ignited when the dealers were in the process of offloading and discharging cooking gas.

“Chief Kanu also thanked the fire service and security agencies on their swift response in making sure that the incident did not claim any life and warned petroleum operators to desist from building gas skits within the fuel station premises.