Lukman Olabiyi

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Lagos State High Court, Ikeja has fixed December 10 for the trial an oil marketer, Ayodeji Ibrahim Oluokun, who was accused by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of allegedly issuing dud cheques valued at $1.6 million

Oluokun was arraigned on January 21, 2019 alongside his oil firm, Peak Petroleum Industry Nigeria Limited, by EFCC on two counts charge.

EFCC in a charge marked ID/8509c/19, alleged that the defendant and his company, sometimes in 2014, approached the management of GOSL Nigeria Limited, for a loan of $1million and $666,666 respectively to enable them carry out operations in his company’s oil field in Bayelsa State.

He allegedly assured the complainant that he would repay the loan within a year.

But following his failure to pay as promised, he issued two post-dated Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Limited cheques dated June 26, 2014 for the sum of $1 million and $666,666 respectively which failed due to insufficient funds.