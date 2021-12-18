In the words of Louis Yako, an Iraqi-American anthropologist and journalist: “Retirement can be the loneliest period in life. It is a period in which one suddenly feels irrelevant and like an outcast.” But this probably isn’t the case with former governor of Old Kano State and oil mogul, Rtd. Colonel Sani Bello. Since August 22, 1979 when he retired from the Nigerian Army, the statesman’s display of stewardship in retirement completely refutes this statement. To the founder of Amni International Petroleum Development Co., an indigenous oil exploration company, age is just a number as he has been very active and happy with life. At almost 80 years, this quintessential man of means is not slowing down as he obviously becomes busier with activities in the corporate world, social entrepreneurship and most importantly, in the educational sector.

Since 1982 when he earned his first major boardroom gig as the Chairman, Board of the defunct Continental Merchant Bank, Bello has sat on the boards of other numerous blue chip companies —including MTN Nigeria, Law, Union & Rock Insurance, Dantata & Sawoe Construction and Mainstream Energy Solutions— dispensing his abundant wealth of experience. But if there is one area this genial billionaire has shown his commitment and doggedness, it’s in the area of education. As far back as 1981, Bello had established a model nursery and primary school in his hometown of Kontagora, Niger State. The school has later morphed into a bigger institution named Mustafa Comprehensive School. As a perceptive educationalist, Bello’s investment in knowledge cuts across many states in the country but he has his footprints solidly etched in his home state of Niger where he also runs the Sani Bello Vocational Training Centre. In fortifying his already established Sani Bello Foundation, the elder statesman designed an effective scheme through which scholarships are granted to successful students to the university level. For many decades now, the foundation has also been providing small loans and grants to young Nigerian entrepreneurs. But it doesn’t end there. Last week when the retired military top brass —who is also the father of the Niger State governor, Abubakar Sani Bello— celebrated his 79th birthday which also coincided with the 40th anniversary of his school, he, indeed, showed that he’s a man of his people as he gave a parting gift of N3 million each to three retiring teachers who served his school for 30 years. The oil magnate also promised to reward other teachers and a particular female cleaner, Aisha Abdullahi for their commitment to the school.

