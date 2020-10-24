Are you thinking of going into the oil and gas business? If yes, then, you need to read about the story of Chief Tunde J. Afolabi. Reading the compelling story of the Chairman of Amni International Petroleum will give you useful hints on the ABC of running a successful oil and gas business.

The man, who many regard as an encyclopedia of sorts in the sector, runs one of the most successful indigenous oil production companies. In spite of the vagaries of the business, his company has remained afloat with a lot of success stories.

His company was awarded the Okoro Field and Setu Field located in OML 112 in shallow water offshore Nigeria, as part of the Nigerian government’s indigenous licensing. Interestingly, he still recognizes that only God is the unseen hand behind his success story; and he submits absolutely to His will. His armour against failure is ceaseless prayers.

Afolabi, a silent billionaire, has lifted a number of less privileged members of the society; his philanthropy beggars description. He is also known as an ardent supporter of churches within the Anglican denomination, that aside his role as the pioneer Chancellor of the Oyo State-owned Technical University, Ibadan.

He has been working assiduously to bring his wealth of experience into building Technical University, Ibadan, into a world-class institution as the pioneer Chancellor. Afolabi, 69 years old, is a 1973 Geology graduate of the Franklin and Marshall College, Lancaster, Pennsylvania, USA; and holds a Master of Science in Geology from the Tulane University, New Orleans, Louisiana, USA.

He worked with TEXACO Inc, New Orleans, Louisiana, USA and Mobil USA INC. Dallas Texas, before returning home to establish AMNI Production Company Limited, Lagos; a petroleum exploration outfit.