From Tony Osauzo, Benin and Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Government, yesterday, said it has only accessed N44.7 billion from the accumulated N240 billion due to it as an oil producing state.

The received amount comprises of a quarterly receipt of N4.9 billion for three quarters, and the recently accessed N30 billion from the N100 billion bridging finance application.

It was learnt that the Federal Government had over the years deducted monies with respect to subsidy payment and investment in oil frontiers without crediting oil producing states as provided in the law establishing the 13% oil derivation principle.

Commissioner of Finance, Fidelis Tilije, said the total accumulated amount was N240 billion and not N250 billion.

He explained that the N240 billion was approved by both the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) plenary and National Economic Commission (NEC) for the payment to start.

Tilije said because of the chronic nature of the nation’s economy, the payment was spread out on a quarterly basis for five years.

“As we speak, Delta has received N4.9 billion in three quarters which gives a total N14.7 billion. The balance will be paid subsequently on a quarterly basis. We attempted to discount part of this payment to the tune of N150 billion, that we didn’t do again because we came back to look at the books and therefore decided we do N100 billion.

“Out of the N100 billion which is part of the approval received from the state House of Assembly, we have thus far accessed N30 billion.”

He said the funds were being applied in the execution of ongoing legacy projects including the leisure park and film village, Koka flyover; Ughelli-Asaba road dualisation, Kwale industrial park, payment of pension arrears, and development of the three new universities.

Former national chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole had at the weekend during a political rally in Warri, claimed that Okowa received N250 billion from the FG and urged citizens to call him to account.

Oshiomhole had amplified claims by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State that President Muhammadu Buhari had been gracious to oil producing states by releasing money for execution of project, and urged residents of such oil producing states including Delta, to ask their governors for accounts of stewardship for such monies.

Meanwhile, the Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday, Governor Godwin Obaseki to tell the people of the state what he had done with the billions of naira of 13 % derivation fund released to the state.

Addressing journalists in Benin, Chairman of the party, Col. David Imuse (retd), said the governor should also tell Edo people the total amount the state government received as 13% derivation funds as arrears dating back to 1999, the development projects in the oil and gas producing communities of the state which he dedicated the arrears of the 1derivation funds to, if any. “We want a full list, the amounts involved and the contractors who did the jobs, explain why he has deliberately refused to specify amounts received as 13% derivation fund in his 2023 budgets estimates.

“Mr Obaseki has been busy maligning the Federal Government accusing it of printing paper money to fund statutory allocations and mismanagement of the national economy whereas as a deliberate policy, he has been pocketing Edo State’s monies by mismanaging the derivation funds.”

Col. Imuse stated that since the state does not have a functional House of Assembly to checkmate the governor, Edo people should demand the that the governor publicly indicate the whereabouts of the said fund.