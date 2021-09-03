From Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has raised the alarm that Oil pipelines in the country have continued to braze the trail of critical infrastructures that are increasingly at risk of terrorists and violent criminal attacks despite enormous threats to others, especially schools.

This was disclosed by the NSCDC Assistant Commandant General, Critical National Assets and Infrastructure, Dr Benito Eze a press briefing on the stakeholders’ summit on the protection of critical infrastructures and assets in Nigeria held in Abuja, yesterday.

The Assistant Commandant General, Critical National Assets and Infrastructure, added that “Nigeria’s access to electricity, transportation networks, drinking water, telecommunications and many other critical infrastructure services are faced with the risk of terrorists attacks”.

These threats, he pointed out, have devastating consequences and could threaten the national economy and entire communities.

“The success of critical infrastructure protection initiatives relies on strong and meaningful partnerships being built between Governments and commercial parties and stakeholders. Success also relies on the solutions that are used to manage and implement these initiatives”, Eze further explained.

To this end, a stakeholders’ summit is being scheduled for 27 – 29 September, 2021 instead of the earlier date, and has the theme: “Synergy: Panacea for effective critical national assets and infrastructure protection”. It aims to bring together participants drawn from the national and states legislative assemblies, the military, law enforcement and security agencies, senior government officials from Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of both federal and state governments.

Others expected are: business executives, the private sector, public and private infrastructure owners and managers, leaders of trade associations, emergency management agencies, owners and managers of private security guards companies, traditional and religious leaders, security and safety experts, researchers, educators and media practitioners, etc.

Dr Eze noted that the security summit is part of efforts by the NSCDC and the Federal Government to further safeguard Nigeria’s critical assets and infrastructures, including public buildings, schools, transportation, election management infrastructures, production and manufacturing infrastructures, among others, especially at this time of national security challenges.

