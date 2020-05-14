Obinna Odogwu, Awka

The Nigerian Red Cross Society [NRCS] has advised the Federal Government to rebuild and reactivate the Nigerian refineries as part of its strategies to accelerate the growth of the post COVID-19 economy and improve revenue generation.

It said that the colossal financial loss and unwarranted expenses being made on petroleum products through fuel subsidy has, in some ways, contributed to the unemployment rate and poor growth of the economy.

Anambra State Chairman of NRCS, Professor Peter Katchy, gave this advice during the celebration of this year’s Red Cross Day at the organization’s headquarters in Amawbia, near Governor’s Lodge.

“The Federal Government should specifically rebuild and reactivate Nigerian refineries to accelerate the growth of the economy and improve the growth of revenue.

“It should stop the colossal financial loss and unwarranted expenses on petroleum products through fuel subsidy with which it would enhance massive employment of the youth and rapid growth of the economy”, Katchy stated.

The NRCS also sought for the establishment of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, disaster management and social development in the 36 states of the federation.

This, it said, would facilitate rapid response to all the disaster management activities and alleviate the hardship of the most vulnerable in the society during emergency or critical situations which the current COVID-19 pandemic represents. It said that the establishment of the ministry across the country would also help to facilitate the provision and distribution of substantial palliatives at any occurrence of critical situations.

“This very important ministry should be properly funded with adequate budgetary provisions directly from the Federal Government. All the disaster management materials, equipment, machines and other appurtenances are to be properly extended to all the states and FCT.

“This would encourage rapid response to all disaster management activities and alleviate the hardship of the most vulnerable and provision of substantive palliatives at any occurrence”, Katchy said.