The Kwara Government would on Friday begin review sessions involving heads of ministries as a step to urgently rework the N162 billion 2020 budget to align it with current global economic realities.

The budget had, among other fundamentals, been predicated on $57 per barrel of oil although Nigeria’s Brent Crude now trades at about $20 as at Wednesday afternoon due in part to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The Commissioner for Finance and Planning, Mrs Florence Oyeyemi, announced this in a statement issued on Wednesday in Ilorin.

Oyeyemi said that the review sessions would be staggered to avoid overcrowding in line with COVID-19 safety protocols.

She said each session would feature the Commissioner, Permanent Secretary, Director of Personnel Finance and Supply (DPFS), Director Planning and Research and Statistics (DPRS) and Controller Finance and Account (CFA) of the affected ministry or agency who would attend sessions with relevant documents.

She further said that the MDAs were to check the scheduled timetable already forwarded to them to confirm the date and time of their appearance.

The commissioner added that the review sessions would hold daily, including weekends, and end on April 29.(NAN)