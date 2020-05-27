THE Nigeria Employers’

Consultative Association

(NECA), has urged fiscal

and monetary authorities to

develop more aggressive and

decisive policies to sustain

economic recovery in the

wake of falling oil prices.

Director-General of

NECA, Mr Timothy Olawale, who made the call on

Tuesday in Lagos said, “in

our analysis of the country’s

economy, we observed a

strong correlation between

global oil prices (brent) and

the country’s Gross Domestic

Product (GDP) between Q1

2014 and Q1 2020.

“This indicates that the

direction of growth is pretty

much determined by the

direction of oil prices, it can

be adduced that a dollar increase in global oil prices corresponds with average 0.1 per

cent rise in GDP growth.

“A similar trend was witnessed in Q2 2017, when the

country exited recession, it

was not buoyed by government policies, but by a rebound in oil prices.

“This calls for a more drastic management of the country’s economy from the global

shock of oil prices.”

Olawale noted that the

slowdown in the GDP

growth reflected the earliest

effects of the disruptions on

non-oil economy, coupled

with an escalating war of

words between the U.S. and

China which resulted to low

demand in global oil.

He said that the lockdown

of the country’s economy

commenced in April due to

the pandemic, and therefore,

the real impact of COVID-19

on the economy would be

felt in the Q2 GDP result.“We

anticipate contraction in the

second quarter, as the economy witnessed a six week’s

lockdown on the commercial

nerves of the country, and

similar trend witnessed in

global economy.”